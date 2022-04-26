EPL Top Four Gradually Slipping Away From Tottenham

Tottenham striker, Harry Kane has warned that the team may fail to finish in the top four if they fail to win their remaining five games in the Premier League.

Recall that Spurs have failed to win their last two Premier League fixtures against Brighton and Brentford.

Antonio Conte’s men are now fifth on the log, two points behind rivals Arsenal, who defeated Chelsea and Manchester United last week.

In an interview with London Evening Standard, Kane said that Spurs are running out of games and can’t afford to drop points again.

“To only get one point from those two games [Brighton and Brentford] is disappointing,” Kane told the London Evening Standard.

“We’re running out of games in terms of dropping points.

“There are five games left and we feel like we are pretty much going to have to win all of them to get that spot. We are more than capable of doing that, we believe in that and that is what we’ll try and do.

“Is it still in our hands? Yeah.

“If we win…