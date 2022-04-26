Flying Eagles Will Do Well At WAFU B U-20 Championship

The Head coach of Nigeria’s national Under-20 men’s foosball team – the Flying Eagles, Ladan Bosso, has assured that his boys will do well to earn one of the CAF qualifiers tickets on offer at the WAFU B U-20 Championship in Niamey, Niger Republic, Completesports.com reports.

The Flying Eagles will face Ghana and Burkina Faso in the Group B of the WAFU B U-29 Championship. Hosts Niger Republic, Cote d’Ivoire, Togo and Benin Republic are in Group A.

The tournament which holds from May 7th – 20th in Niamey serves as the qualifiers for the 2023 U-20 AFCON. Only two teams from the WAFU B U-20 Championship – the winners of Group A and B – will earn spots at Egypt 2023 U-20 AFCON.

“I have carefully selected 30 players for final phase of our preparations and this will hold in Niamey where we hope to have complete concentration, as well as blending and bonding of the team ahead of the qualifiers billed to kick…