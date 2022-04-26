Heineken ‘Fan Up’ UCL Fans with Quality Merchandise As Battle for Final Tickets Begins

As the world looks forward to another interesting week of Champions League football, international premium brand, Heineken has perfected plans to shower fans with lovely merchandise to reward them for their passion for the game.

With only four teams left and just one Nigerian player in contention, feisty battles are expected for the final tickets when Manchester City take on Real Madrid and Liverpool face the giant killers, Villarreal on Tuesday and Wednesday respectively.

Having always provided unique and exquisite viewing experiences for fans and loyal customers every other match-day and even bringing the iconic Champions League trophy for a tour of two cities, Heineken is adding more for the fans in this semi-final stage.

To win the high-quality merchandise being graciously provided by Heineken, fans are simply required to show just how much they love the game and support their darling teams with captivating pictures that highlight their passion.

