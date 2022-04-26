Ighalo On Getafe Radar Ahead Summer Transfer Window

Super Eagles striker, Odion Ighalo is on the radar Of Laliga side, Getafe CF, as the Azulones [Deep Blue Ones] prepare boost their with summer signings.

Quique Sanches Flores, after an impressive campaign with Getafe so far this season, is looking to bolster the squad.

According to Sky Sports, Flores is thinking of bringing the former Manchester United striker to Spain.

Flores has coached Ighalo previously at Watford and Shanghai Shenua which could also be a factor to push a deal to materialise.

Ighalo joined Al-Hilal from Al Shabab in January and has scored seven goals and made two assists in six Saudi Pro League games for the club.

He has scored 16 goals in 37 games for the Nigeria’s Super Eagles.



By Totu Sote

