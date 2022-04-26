Ighalo, Onuachu Market Values Drop Despite Maintaining Impressive Scoring Records

Two Super Eagles strikers Odion Ighalo and Paul Onuachu may be having a season to remember at club levels, but their value in the transfer market has continued to slide, despite both attackers netting 46 goals between them in 70 matches so far, Complete Sports reports.

The contrasting fortunes being experienced by both Nigerians is bewildering, even with their consistency in front of goal.

Since Ighalo, 32, moved to Saudi Arabia last year, he has scored 25 goals in 32 matches in all competitions for both Al Shabab and Al Hilal. However, his value has continued to experience a slide. As at the time he was on loan at Manchester United last year, he was valued at €5.2 million, with his regular cameo roles at Old Trafford.

But almost within one year, his value diminished to €3.50 million when he joined Al Shabab. He left the club in January after the furore that trailed his inability to play for Nigeria at the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations . In four months, he has suffered a further…