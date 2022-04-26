Man City Must Be Ready To Suffer Against Real Madrid –Guardiola

Manchester City manager, Pep Guardiola has warned his players that they must “suffer” against Real Madrid if they must qualify for the Champions League final.

The Premier League champions take on Los Blancos in the first leg of their semi-final clash on Tuesday.

City are looking to play in successive finals, after losing last year’s final to Chelsea.

Guardiola said: “To beat an opponent like Real Madrid, when you’re playing bad, stick together, suffer together for hopefully as few minutes as possible.

“I said to the players enjoy the moment. You never know, it could be once in a lifetime.”

City beat Real over two legs in the quarter-finals two years ago.

