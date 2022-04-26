Napoli Willing To Sell Osimhen This Summer

Serie A club Napoli will consider selling Victor Osimhen this summer, which could be worth more than €100m, according to reports.

The Premier League seems the most likely destination, with Manchester United, Arsenal and Newcastle United interested in the Nigeria international.

Osimhen wants to play Champions League football next season, so talks with the Gunners have been put on hold at the moment.

Arsenal are the club that has taken the most concrete steps to sign the 23-year-old in the summer.

The Gunners are looking for more firepower upfront following the departure of Pierre Emerick -Aubameyang

to Barcelona in January.

The North London club also lose forwards; Eddie Nketiah and Alexander Lacazette this summer.

