Nathaniel Idowu Foundation Gifts World Class Maracana Stadium To Ajegunle

Business mogul Yemi Idowu has added a touch to the sports development in Ajegunle in Ajeromi-Ifelodun Local Government Area of Lagos State with the refurbishment of the Maracana Stadium.

Undertaking by Nathaniel Idowu Foundation headed by Yemi Idowu, the stadium has an Olympic size football pitch and 18 training pitches for elite performance training where talents will be discovered for Nigeria and Africa.

The Nathaniel Idowu Foundation is the largest funder and donor to the World Health Organisation’s recognised primary healthcare initiative.

There is so much to know and to learn about Yemi Idowu in Nigerian business and sports. Yemi Idowu is a known name in Nigerian business world with over 25 years’ experience in finance, real estate and property development industries.



In sports, he is a well known administrator per excellence. His father, Chief Nathaniel Olabiyi Idowu was one of the founders of the professional…