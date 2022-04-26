Real Madrid The Latest Obstacle Manchester City Chase Their ‘Holy Grail’

Manchester City’s quest to get their hands on a maiden Champions League crown face a stiff semi-final opposition in the mould of Real Madrid who are the most successful team in the competition’s history.

The La Liga champions-elect meet the Premier League holders in the last four of this season’s Champions League, and the Etihad Stadium plays host to the first leg of Manchester City and Real Madrid’s semi-final clash on Tuesday night.

Pep Guardiola’s men needed just the one goal to scrape past Atletico Madrid in the quarters, while Madrid ended Chelsea’s hopes of back-to-back European crowns in dramatic fashion.

In another subplot, Guardiola gets another crack at his old nemesis Madrid. The Spaniard has owned his old La Liga rivals throughout history, and coming into this semifinal meeting, Man City enters as the heavy favourites and Guardiola has an eye on the top prize.

