Super Falcons Seeded In WAFCON 2023 Draw

Nigeria’s Super Falcons have been placed in Pot 1 ahead of Friday’s draw for the 2022 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations, reports Completesports.com.

Also seeded are hosts Morocco and Cameroon.

The draw ceremony will hold at at Mohamed VI Complex Rabat, Morocco.

The Super Falcons are the defending champions of the competition after claiming the title four years ago in Ghana.

Below is the draw procedure:

Qualified teams: Botswana, Burkina Faso, Burundi, Cameroon, Morocco (hosts), Nigeria, Senegal, South Africa, Togo, Tunisia, Uganda and Zambia.

Read Also: Exclusive: 2023 AFCON Qualifiers: Sao Tome, Sierra Leone, Guinea-Bissau Won’t Be Easy Ride For Eagles –Tijani Warns

Predetermined positions as per the regulations:

– A1: MOROCCO (Host Country),

– B1: CAMEROON (Second best ranked team)

– C1: NIGERIA (Champions)

POT 1 (Remaining teams)

Togo

Uganda

Zambia

Burundi

Tunisia

Senegal

Botswana

Burkina Faso

South Africa

Draw Procedure:

Three additional pots will be used: A, B, C. Each pot…