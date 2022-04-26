Van Der Vaart Recommends Alternatives To Dessers

Former Netherlands forward Rafael Van Der Vaart has provided options to Feyenoord as the Eredivisie club decide on the future of striker Cyriel Dessers.

Dessers linked up with Arne Slot’s men on loan from Belgian Pro League outfit KRC Genk last summer and has make big impact at the club.

Feyenoord have the option to make the deal permanent, with Genk expecting decision to be made on the Nigerian future by first week of June.

Van Der Vaart has however recommended some strikers to Feyenoord in case they fail to sign Dessers from Genk.

“I think that Jens Odgaard is a really good player,if Dessers should leave Feyenoord,” Van Der Vaart told Studio Voetbal.

“Jorgen Strand Larsen is a player I can really enjoy, that boy is a nice player to watch.”

Dessers has scored 13 goals from 31 appearances across all competitions for Feyenoord this season.

Feyenoord are third in the Eredivisie with 64 points from 30…