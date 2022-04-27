Bosso Picks 28 Players For WAFU B Championship

Seven –time African champions Nigeria have high expectations as they head to Niamey, capital of Niger Republic for this year’s WAFU B U20 Championship taking place in that country, 7th – 20th May. Nigeria’s contingent will fly into Niamey on Thursday and the Nigeria Football Federation has arranged two friendly matches in Niamey to put the team in premium shape and readiness for the competition proper.

Head Coach Ladan Bosso has selected a team of 28 players who will compete against Ghana’s Black Satellites and the Young Etalons of Burkina Faso in Group B. Hosts Niger Republic, Benin Republic, Togo and Cote d’Ivoire will battle in Group A.

The Flying Eagles will confront familiar foes Ghana in their first match of the competition on Sunday, 8th May, before they take on Burkina Faso three days later. Both matches hold at the General Seyni Kountche Stadium in Niamey.

Two teams will sail into the semi finals from each group, with the two finalists qualifying to represent…