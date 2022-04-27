Fulham Confident Of Keeping Tosin Adarabioyo

Fulham are confident they can keep Tosin Adarabioyo at the club after gaining promotion to the Premier League.

Adarabioyo has been linked with a number of Premier League clubs following a superlative campaign in the Sky Bet Championship.

The 24-year-old has impressed with his physicality as well as his ability on the ball in how he brings it out from the back and starts attacks.

Fulham had been fearful they could lose the centre-back this summer if big bids came in and they had failed to seal an instant return to the top-flight.

However, they achieved that feat against Preston last week.

Securing promotion early, which wasn’t the case in 2020 when they went up under Scott Parker via the play-offs, has allowed Fulham to start planning for life in the Premier League.

