Jesus Deflects Questions Over Manchester City Future

Manchester City forward Gabriel Jesus has failed to offer any comment on his future at the club.

The Citizens have been linked with a move for Norway forward Erling Haaland, with Jesus rumoured to have attract the interest of Arsenal and Juventus.

“I think it’s not time to think about this,” Jesus told a press conference ahead of City’s Champions League clash Real Madrid.

“I think you expect me to say this, but it’s true, it is, this is no time to think about this.



“Now is the best moment of the season. I want to enjoy, to keep focused on my team, with my teammates to fight for the Premier League.”

On City signing Haaland, Jesus continued: “It’s not just me, it’s all the players, if you ask for the players about playing everyone’s going to say ‘I want to play’.

“The season that I arrived here I played a lot I think. I know…