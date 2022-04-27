Lagos Agog As 2nd AFN All Comers Competition Begins

The sports ground of Yaba College of Technology, Yaba, Lagos will come alive Thursday morning, April 28, when the 2nd Athletics Federation of Nigeria, AFN, All Comers competition begins.

The competition is serving as official selection trials for the 22nd African Senior Champioinships in Athletics which holds between 8 and 12 of June, 2022 in Mauritius.

Samuel Onikeku, the Technical Director of the AFN says the two-day competition will not only give athletes the opportunity to gauge how far they have gone with their training, it will also give them the chance to secure the qualification standard for the flagship event of the Confederation of African Athletics, CAA.

“The qualification window closes on Saturday 30th of April and this competition is serving as the final opportunity for those who have not met the standard for the competition to do so,” said Onikeku, a former sprinter.

Onikeku is also confident the event will throw up some world class performances like Nigerians…