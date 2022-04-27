Leipzig Boss Wary Of Aribo Threat Ahead Europa League Clash

Leipzig manager Domenico Tedesco has hailed Ryan Kent and Nigerian midfielder,Joe Aribo ahead of their Europa League clash.

Leipzig will take on Rangers on Thursday in the first leg of the Europa League semi-final at the Red Bull Arena,Germany.

This will be the seventh time the Gers have appeared in the last four of a major European competition.

Speaking to a news conference ahead of the encounter , Tedesco pinpointed Aribo and Kent as men to watch out for in the fixture.

“They lost six matches in Europe but you have to look at how they lost,who did they beat ?,” Tedesco questioned,”Tedesco told a press conference.

“They eliminated Dortmund which tells us all.

“We are aware of their qualities,they’re physically strong and always match their opponents.

“They’re similar to Union Berlin,man-oriented, very strong, strong on the wings,they have great individuals.

“For example,Ryan Kent really sticks out.

“It’s a semi-final,if you achieve this target you can be…