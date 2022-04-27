Manchester United Vs Chelsea – Preview, And Predictions

Allsportspredictions.com is one of our expert tipster partners. to view more of the gurus’ predictions and other tried-and-true football tips, go here.

Match preview

Manchester United vs Chelsea: With a welcome return to Old Trafford, where United are unbeaten in seven Premier League games, departing interim manager Ralf Rangnick will be anxious to avenge United’s recent run of four consecutive away league losses (W4, D3).

When third-placed Chelsea visits Manchester, Rangnick’s players may not be able to maintain their motivation.

Cristiano Ronaldo won a tackle for the first time since February in a Premier League encounter, and Jadon Sancho regained possession ten times, his best PL return ever

despite a 3-1 loss to Arsenal at the Emirates.

Also Read: Six Man United Players Ruled Out Of Chelsea Clash

Averaging three goals per game against top-four opponents in the Premier League, shows that Manchester United’s backline is still a major issue.

With a win at Old Trafford,…