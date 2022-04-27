Mbappe Received 10 Votes In French Presidential Election

Paris Saint-Germain star Kylian Mbappe received 10 votes in the recent French presidential election, which concluded last weekend with the re-election of Emmanuel Macron for a second term after a second round of voting.

According to L’Est Republicain, Mbappe’s unexpected electoral success came in Tallenay, a small town in the east of the country with a population of around 425.

Of the 348 locals who cast their vote in the second round of the ballot in Tallenay, 175 voted for Macron and 75 voted for the incumbent’s main rival, Marine Le Pen, earning Macron a 70% share of the town’s vote, while nationally he claimed 58.5%.

ABC News reports that, according to official figures, approximately 28% of registered voters in France did not vote in Sunday’s presidential election, the highest amount in the past two decades.

French voters can also show their dissatisfaction with both candidates by voting “blanc.” Blank ballots represented 6.35% of the votes on Sunday.

