Nigeria Rugby Appoints Azeez Ladipo As General Manager

The Nigeria Rugby Football Federation (NRFF) has announced the appointment of its former National Team captain; Azeez Ladipo as General Manager.

According to the federation, Ladipo will be responsible for Nigeria Rugby’s strategic plan and implementation of policy decisions. He will also work with the Technical Department for the development of schools, men’s and women’s game, training and education, increasing participation of teams in the league and contribute to the general high-performance strategy of rugby players across the country.

Ladipo is a thorough bred Nigeria rugby player who grew up playing Rugby at U14 level in Lagos Rugby Club under the tutelage of Sir Martin Crawford, Yinka Marinho and Tunde Akerele amongst others. he later rose through the ranks and made his national team debut as a teenager during the 2005 Rugby World Cup qualifiers against Cameroun in Lagos and against Senegal in Dakar. He joined Racing Rugby Club in 2005 and later joined Cowrie Rugby…