Rangers Can Get Positive Result Against Leipzig

Joe Aribo is confident Rangers can beat semi-final opponent RB Leipzig and secure a place in the final of the Europa League.

The Scottish Premiership champions will face Leipzig in the first leg on Thursday at the Red Bull Arena.

The Gers eliminated another German club Borussia Dortmund in the Round of 32.

Read Also: Aluko Extends Ipswich Town Contract

Giovanni van Bronckhorst’s men have also eliminated tough oppositions Red Star Belgrade and Sporting Braga in the competition.

“The boys were buzzing when we played Dortmund because it’s such a big club. When we won that, it was like: “OK, we can keep going here; the favourites have been knocked out, so we can keep pushing,”Aribo told uefa.com.

” And that’s what we’ve done. We can win playing against anyone. If we stick to our task then we can get the win. Dortmund and Leipzig being in the same league, it shows that we can do this.”

Sportybet.com: Get Multiple Bonus and Enjoy the Fastest Payout In Nigeria.

…