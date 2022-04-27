Rangnick Rules Out Six Man United Players Out Of Chelsea Clash

Manchester United will be without six players when they host Chelsea in Thursday’s Premier League fixture.

United’s manager Ralf Rangnick disclosed this during his pre-match press conference on Wednesday.

Rangnick revealed that Fred will not make the game as he is still not fully recovered from his hip flexor problem.

He disclosed that Harry Maguire and Jadon Sancho, have also been added to the absentee list, which already included Edinson Cavani, Paul Pogba and Luke Shaw.

“Fred is unfortunately not yet available,” Rangnick told reporters.

“He tried to train yesterday but after training I had a long conversation with him and he just told me that he doesn’t feel fully fit, he’s not at 100 per cent, and with a player like Fred who’s always committed to give his very best, I don’t think it makes sense, with the muscular injury that he had, to play him too early,…