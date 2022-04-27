Sadiq: Return To ‘Second Home’ Roma Possible

Nigeria forward Umar Sadiq says he will consider a return to his former club AS Roma in future.

Sadiq linked up with Roma on a permanent deal from Spezia in 2016 after a previous loan stint at the club.

The 25–year-old left for Serbian club Partizan Belgrade on a permanent deal in 2020.

“Roma is my second home. I have my house there and my family,” Sadiq told tribalfootball.com

“Roma gives me a beautiful atmosphere and everything for me.

“You never know the future. But for now I need to remain focused on my career at UD Almeria.”

Sadiq also speaks fondly of his time with Partizan.

The Super Eagles star scored 23 goals in 52 appearances for the Serbian giants.

“Partizan is a team that remains in my heart,” Sadiq added. “The club wanted me when no team wanted me. I was in a very difficult situation and partizan made me come back into football life, All I have is love for Partizan.”

