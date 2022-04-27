Sao Tome, Sierra Leone, Guinea-Bissau Won’t Be Easy Ride For Eagles –Tijani Warns

Former Nigerian winger, Tijani Babangida has warned the Super Eagles to be more determined if they are to overcome the trio of Sao Tome, Sierra Leone, Guinea-Bissau in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

Recall that the Super Eagles failed to get past the Round of 16 in the last edition of the tournament that was hosted by Cameroon this year.

However, the three-time AFCON champions, who will be hoping to redeem their image after failing to also qualify for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, will commenced their campaign against Sierra Leone in June.

In a chat with Completesports.com, the former Ajax star stated that the team must display that hunger and determination if they are to beat their opponents.

He said that no teams will come easy for the Super Eagles and that they must be ready for the tough challenges.

“I must confess to you that Africa football has grown beyond those days when you can regard a team minnows. The Super Eagles must do the needful if they are to…