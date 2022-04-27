Song Former Arsenal Star Wins League Title In Djibouti

By
Headliners
-
10


Former Arsenal and Indomitable Lions of Cameroon midfielder Alex Song has won the 2021-2022 Djibouti league title with Arta/Solar7.

Song and his teammates Arta/Solar7 sealed the league title with a comprehensive 12-1 victory over bottom-of-the-table Arhiba.
D571A635 CC55 4A3E 8CDB F8F6B9BD845C

1xBit

They ended the campaign with just one defeat in their 18 matches in the 10-team league table.

Also Read: Super Falcons Seeded In WAFCON 2023 Draw

COMPLETE SPORTS MTN

Also, they will be Djibouti’s sole representative in the CAF Champions League for next season.

In November 2020 Song joined Arta/Solar7 on a permanent deal from Swiss club Sion.

He was one of nine players sacked by Sion for refusing to take a pay cut during the coronavirus pandemic.

The 34-year-old joined Arsenal in 2006 from Bastia after a successful loan move the previous season.

After six years at Arsenal, he joined La Liga giants Barcelona and helped them win the 2012-2013 league title.

completesports classifieds

Sportybet.com: Get Multiple Bonus and Enjoy the Fastest Payout In Nigeria.

Copyright ©…



Source: Complete Sports

Get the Latest Business Tenders and Contracts Information

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR