Song Former Arsenal Star Wins League Title In Djibouti

Former Arsenal and Indomitable Lions of Cameroon midfielder Alex Song has won the 2021-2022 Djibouti league title with Arta/Solar7.

Song and his teammates Arta/Solar7 sealed the league title with a comprehensive 12-1 victory over bottom-of-the-table Arhiba.



They ended the campaign with just one defeat in their 18 matches in the 10-team league table.

Also Read: Super Falcons Seeded In WAFCON 2023 Draw

Also, they will be Djibouti’s sole representative in the CAF Champions League for next season.

In November 2020 Song joined Arta/Solar7 on a permanent deal from Swiss club Sion.

He was one of nine players sacked by Sion for refusing to take a pay cut during the coronavirus pandemic.

The 34-year-old joined Arsenal in 2006 from Bastia after a successful loan move the previous season.

After six years at Arsenal, he joined La Liga giants Barcelona and helped them win the 2012-2013 league title.

Sportybet.com: Get Multiple Bonus and Enjoy the Fastest Payout In Nigeria.

Copyright ©…