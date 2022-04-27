UCL: Ancelotti Points Out Where Madrid Must Improve Ahead Second Leg Clash With City

Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti has pointed out where he feels his players must improve as they look ahead to their Champions League second leg semi-final at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Madrid and City clashed at the Etihad Stadium on Tuesday evening and treated fans to a seven-goal thriller.

City got off to a positive start and got early goals by Kevin De Bruyne and Gabriel Jesus before Karim Benzema pulled a goal back for Madrid.

Phil Foden scored early in the second half but Vinicius Junior replied almost immediately, with Bernardo Silva striking home a thunderous effort to make it 4-2.

But Madrid again reduced the deficit when Benzema scored an outrageous dinked penalty to leave the score at 4-3.

And speaking after the game, Ancelotti explained where his side must improve to reach the Champions League.

“It is a defeat that leaves us alive in the second leg,” the Italian said.

“We have to be better in our defensive aspect but I believe we are able to create problems for…