Aluko Extends Ipswich Town Contract

Former Nigeria international, Sone Aluko, has extended his contract at League One ( England third tier) side Ipswich Town after triggering an extension clause.

Aluko joined Ipswich Town from Reading in a one-year deal last summer which included an option to extend and would automatically trigger another year if he made a particular number of appearances.

And according to twtd.co.uk, the deal has been extended for the 2022/23 season.

Aluko’s club teammate Ben Morris’s contract was also recently extended by Ipswich Town for another year.

Aluko has scored three goals in 36 appearances for the Blues this season.

The 33-year-old made his Super Eagles debut in 2009 and scored two goals in seven appearances.

