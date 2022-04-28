Birmingham City Line Up Bid For Maja

Nigeria forward Josh Maja has been linked with a move to Championship club Birmingham City ahead of the summer transfer window.

Maja joined Stoke City on loan in January from French Ligue 1 side, Bordeaux and still has a year left on his contract with the French team.

Birmingham Live reports that Birmingham City tried to acquire Maja’s services in the January window but couldn’t get a deal done, and have now rekindled their interest in the 23 year old.

A number of clubs are interested in the player who has scored two goals in 17 games in all competitions for Stoke City.

Birmingham are currently 20th in the Championship with 46 points from 44 matches.

Maja has made only one appearance for the Super Eagles in 2019.

