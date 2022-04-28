Bogues Backs Warriors To Win The NBA Championship

Former NBA star Muggsy Bogues has backed the Golden State Warriors to win the NBA championship this season.

The Warriors eased into the Western Conference semi-finals on Wednesday after completing a comprehensive 4-1 series victory against Denver Nuggets.

They are favourites in the NBA betting to claim the title for the fourth time in eight seasons and it would be a brave move to back against them achieving the feat.

Stephen Curry weighed in with 30 points against the Nuggets on a night where it took the team a little while to get themselves into top gear.

Klay Thompson and Gary Payton II bagged 15 points apiece to demonstrate that the Warriors are not just a one-man team.

That point has been further evidenced by the emergence of Jordan Poole, with the 22-year-old unlucky to miss out on the NBA Most Improved Player Award this term.

While he had a quiet night against the Nuggets, Bogues believes Poole…