CAF President Motsepe Launches African Schools Football Programme

CAF President Dr Patrice Motsepe launched the CAF African Schools FootballProgramme in Maputo, Mozambique; in an event attended by members of the Mozambican Government, business and football leaders from Mozambique and the COSAFA region.

Before the launch, the CAF President met with Mozambique President, His Excellency Filipe Nyusi, who is passionate about football and whose government supports football.

“Schools football is at the heart of the long-term development and growth of African football. One of the best investments that we can make to ensure that African football is amongst the best world, is to invest in schools football and football infrastructure for boys and girls at school, amateur and professional level,” Dr Motsepe said.

The CAF President presided over the CAF African Schools Football Championship kick-off event at Costa do Sol Stadium, alongside the Vice-Minister of…