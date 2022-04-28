Frank Onyeka On Course For Excellent First Season In Premier League

Nigerian midfielder Frank Onyeka signed for newly promoted Premier League club Brentford last summer from Midtjylland, and he is on course to complete an excellent opening season in the top-flight of English football.

Onyeka has been a regular in Thomas Frank’s team in West London this season. He has proved to be a reliable figure and a player who is helping them retain their Premier League status for at least another year.

Brentford are now 5/1 in the football odds from Betfair for a top half finish in the 2021/22 campaign, something which would be a great accomplishment should they achieve it. Their form in the second half of the season has been particularly strong, with their 4-1 victory over Chelsea at Stamford Bridge the highlight of their results.

Through March and April, Brentford lost just one of their seven matches. The Bees, with Onyeka in the heart of their midfield, are likely to be one of the betting…