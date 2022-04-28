Man City Won’t Be Intimidated By Santiago Bernabeu Atmosphere –Dias

Ruben Dias insists Manchester City are not intimidated by their Champions League semi-final second leg with Real Madrid.

The Premier League leaders head to Spain next week ahead 4-3 on aggregate.

“We are aware of what team are we facing, the impact they have in the Champions League and the atmosphere at the Santiago Bernabeu,” Dias told reporters following Tuesday’s victory.

“But we know our goal and what we need to achieve it. We are going to play with our personality and try to win.

“The Bernabeu is a mad place, but Man City are also a mad team. We will be ready for it.

“A semifinal and with the second leg in Madrid, the game was never going to be finished [after the first leg],” he said. “No matter what happened, it would never be finished here in this first leg. We know exactly what is coming and we are ready for it.

“I think with the chances we created, we feel that the result could have been more favorable for us. But at the end of the day, we…