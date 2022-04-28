NPFL Players Must Step Up Their Game To Stake Claim For Super Eagles Shirt –Akpoborie

Former Super Eagles striker, Jonathan Akpoborie has advised players in the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) to step up their game if they are to stake claim for the Super Eagles shirt.

In an interview with Completesports.com, the former Wolfsburg star said that there are quality players in the NPFL that can be in the Super Eagles first team.

He however, blamed the inability of coaches in Nigeria to scout and identify players that can be of great value to the senior national team.

“It is very sad that players in the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) are not giving the right opportunity to fight for the Super Eagles shirt just like their foreign counterpart.

“However, aside a few players who have managed to be in the team, the other ones must step up their game to stake claim for shirt in the Super Eagles.

“No doubt, we have quality players in the local league that can compete with their foreign counterpart if giving the opportunity.

” I really…