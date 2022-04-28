Okereke, Ebuehi’s Coach At Venezia Sacked

The Nigerian duo of Tyronne Ebuehi and David Okereke have had their manager, Paolo Zanetti sacked at Venezia with the club seriously battling with relegation from the Serie A.

Venezia on Wednesday officially sacked Zanetti and replaced him with the Primavera team boss, Andrea Soncin. Venezia confirmed reports from the main Italian media with an official statement.

“Venezia FC announce that Paolo Zanetti has been relieved of his duties as First Team manager,” the club said.

“The club would like to thank the coach and his staff for their professionalism and their contribution to Venezia’s historic promotion to Serie A last season,” said Venezia President, Duncan Niederauer

“For the remaining five matches, we have asked Andrea Soncin to lead the team.” Venezia are rock bottom of the table, six points below 17-placed Cagliari with a game in hand.

Okereke has netted six goals and made one assist in 28 league appearances for Venezia this season. Ebuehi who is…