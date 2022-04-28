Rangers Loss At Leipzig Semi-final First Leg

Joe Aribo and Calvin Bassey were in action while Leon Balogun was benched in Rangers’ 1-0 loss away to Leipzig, in the Europa League first leg semi-final on Thursday.

Bassey saw action for 90 minutes while Aribo was replaced with seven minutes left in the game.

A late Angelino goal sealed the win for the German Bundesliga side which means Rangers must overturn the deficit to qualify for the final.

Leipzig began with the bulk of possession, with no real chances of note until the 17th minute, when a bit of a loose header from Barisic presented the ball to Dani Olmo to cross for Christopher Nkunku in the 18-yard box, but he dallied on the ball and McGregor blocked well.

Minutes later, Konrad Laimer drove through the Rangers defence, but the combination of a super Goldson tackle and safe McGregor hands prevented his shot from an angle coming to anything.

At the other end, Rangers began to force a bit of pressure around the half-hour mark, with their best opportunity from that…