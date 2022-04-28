Real Madrid Will Make Life Difficult For Man City At Bernabeu –Ancelotti

Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti says their Champions League semifinal remains alive after defeat at Manchester City.

Real must overcome a 4-3 deficit in the second-leg in Madrid to reach the final.

Ancelotti remarked, “As a football fan, it was a fantastic game of football. As a manager of Madrid, I have to take into consideration that we… conceded two goals very early. But we take three goals to the Bernabéu. We now hope to get to the final.

“These players don’t lose their minds when things are difficult. The first 20 minutes were really difficult, but after that we were able – slowly, slowly – to come back into the game and keep our chance of qualification open.

“We’ve got a lot of confidence and we’re excited because the Bernabéu… there’s the magic of the Bernabéu.”

He added, “It’s difficult to say why we start so badly, but then it’s difficult to explain why we end games so strong as well. We had prepared better defending than this, we…