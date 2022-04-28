Roma Not Favourites To Beat Leicester City –Mourinho

Roma coach Jose Mourinho has warned that his team are not favourite to overcome Leicester City in today’s Europa Conference League semifinal game.

Mourinho will face Foxes boss Brendan Rodgers, having worked together in the past with Chelsea.

He said, “We had a lot of fun together, we are friends, even if obviously football takes you in different directions. He’s a fine coach with a bright future ahead of him.

“Leicester dropped down into this tournament from the Europa League, whereas this is our 13th Conference League game. We paid for it in Serie A by dropping points, having played on Thursday and then Sunday. Teams with 30 players all of the same level can rotate and not pay with points, but we don’t have that.

“The advantage Leicester have is they don’t need to worry about their Premier League position, whereas we do if we want to qualify for the Europa League, as we can still finish anywhere from fifth to eighth place in Serie A. It’s a tough moment, but…