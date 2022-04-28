Sevilla Vs Cadiz – Preview And Predictions

Allsportspredictions.com, one of our expert tipster partners. To view more of our predictions and other tried-and-true football tips, go here.

Match preview

Sevilla vs Cadiz- Cadiz will play Sevilla at the Estadio Nuevo Mirandilla on Friday, May 29. Cadiz

come into this game off a 0-0 league draw with Carlo Ancelotti’s Real Madrid.

Despite nine efforts on target, Karim Benzema and Eden Hazard failed to score against Cadiz. In the league, Sevilla drew 1-1 with Xavi’s Barcelona.

Sevilla vs Cadiz – Betting Analysis

Sevilla’s Papu Gomez scored an own goal, but Barcelona’s Ronald Araujo equalized. Sevilla’s Jules Kounde was sent off in the second half, and Sevilla has won all four head-to-head meetings between the two sides.

Also Read: Villarreal Manager Emery Interested In Dennis

In their previous meeting in La Liga, Sevilla defeated Cadiz 3-0. Sevilla won, thanks to Youssef En-Nesyri’s hat-trick. Cadiz has COVID-19 and injury concerns.

Jose Mari and Jon Ander Garrido…