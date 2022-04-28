Stephens Trains In Nigeria Jersey Ahead 2022 Madrid Open 

United States female tennis star Sloane Stephens trained ahead of her 2022 Madrid Open clash with Ukraine’s Anhelina Kalinina in Nigeria national team jersey.

Stephens uploaded a photo of her donning the Nigeria national team home jersey on her Twitter handle.

She then accompanied the photo with a flame, the Nigerian flag and Super Eagles

“🔥🇳🇬 @NGSuperEagles.”

Stephens will take on Kalinina in round 64 of the Madrid Open on Friday, April 29.

The American’s photo putting on Nigeria jersey generated lots of reactions on Twitter.

Obong Itata, Esq. (@ObongItata) informed Stephens that the Super Eagles will take on Mexico and Ecuador in the US and urged her to watch the games.

“Hi, Sloane. The Super Eagles play Mexico at the AT&T Stadium, Dallas on May 28 and Ecuador on June 2 at the Red Bull Arena, Harrison, New Jersey. Wear your jersey proudly and show up for either game. I…