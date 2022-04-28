‘Villarreal Couldn’t Cope With Liverpool‘s Attack’

Former Liverpool striker, Peter Crouch, believes Villareal could not cope with the Red’s attacking display in Wednesday’s Champions League semi-final first leg at Anfield.

Liverpool claimed a 2-0 first leg win against Unai Emery’s side after a frustrating goalless first half.

Pervis Estupinan scored an own goal in the 53rd minute after knocking in Jordan Henderson cross.

And just two minutes after the opening goal, Sadio Mane made it 2-0 after running on to a Mohamed Salah pass.

Speaking to BT Sport after the game, Crouch highlighted the pressure the Yellow Submarines were on during the game and claimed that giving the ball to Chukwueze or Danjuma was their only escape route.

“I just felt they had to try something different,” Crouch told BT Sport.

“They were playing into Liverpool’s hands completely.

“They were actually getting some of the best chances…