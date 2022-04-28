Why Man United Lacked Consistency

Manchester United defender Victor Lindelof admits they’ve been poor this season.

The Swede concedes consistency has escaped them during the campaign.

Lindelof said, “I think we need to find more stability in our game and we need to win more matches.

“This season we have won a match, then we have lost and subsequently played a draw and maybe won. We need to become more consistent in our performance.

“It should be our main focus, because sometimes I feel that it is too easy for the opponents to play through us and get chances.

“We want to be higher up in the table and we want to fight for the titles, but it requires more continuity and we have to stick together as a group and believe in ourselves.”

