Allen Emerges Most Hated Star; Simmon, LeBron Make Top 10

Grayson Allen [pictured above] is social media’s most hated NBA player this season, according to new research.

The study, conducted by odds comparison experts Sidelines.io analysed the social media reactions of articles surrounding the NBA’s most popular players, to see which stars were the most hated. Only players with more than 10,000 total reactions across social media were included in the study.

Bucks shooting guard Grayson Allen was found to be the most hated, with a whopping 32% of the 14,800 reactions to articles featuring him being negative. That makes him the only player on the list with more negative reactions than positive ones. His 26% positive reactions results in a differential of –6%. Allen’s reputation for a dirty playing style has notably come under fire this season and this is clear from what social media thinks as well.

Coming in second place is Timberwolves point…