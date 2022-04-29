Dessers, Lookman Nominated For Europa Conference League POTW

The duo of Cyriel Dessers and Ademola Lookman have been nominated for the Europa Conference League Player of the Week award, following their superb displays for Feyenoord and Leicester City respectively in Thursday’s semi-final first legs, Completesports.com reports.

Their nomination was announced on UEFA’s website after Thursday’s Europa Conference League fixtures.

Both players are part of a four-man shortlisted for the award. The other nominees are Roma’s Lorenzo Pellegeini and Luis Sinisterra of Feyenoord.

Dessers was in superb form as he netted two goals in Feyenoord’s 3-2 home win against Olympique Marseille.

He also bagged a brace in Feyenoord’s 3-1 win at Slavia Prague in their second leg quarter-final clash.

It was the 27-year-old’s 10th goal in 11 appearances for the Dutch giants in the new UEFA competition.

He has now scored 18 goals in 42 appearances in all competitions for his club this term.

Also, he has found…