Dessers Reacts After Scoring Brace Vs Marseille

Cyriel Dessers can’t hide his excitement after netting a brace in Feyenoord Rotterdam’s 3-2 home win against Marseille in the first leg of their Europa Conference League semi-final clash on Thursday night, reports Completesports.com.

Dessers opened scoring for the home team on 18 minutes firing a low shot past Steve Mandanda.

The Nigeria international then capitalised on Ćaleta-Car’s terrible back pass to score the winning goal few seconds after the break.

“Maybe I’m not such a bad striker after all, hey”, Dessers told Sporza after the game.

“Ah, it’s a nice side effect, that’s all.”

“It went in all directions, but it was fantastic to play this match. As a child you dream of being able to play in full stadiums. The feeling of scoring in such matches is almost indescribable. And I do twice tonight, in an important semi-final against Olympique Marseille .”

“We have stayed true…