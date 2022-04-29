Don’t Write Off Marseille –Dessers Warns Feynoord

Super Eagles forward Cyriel Dessers has described Marseille as a very decent team despite their 3-2 loss to Feyenoord in the Europa Conference League.

The Nigerian international who netted a brace in Thursday’s win over the Ligue 1 side, stated in a post match conference that they took a big risk in the way they played against Marseille.

He also noted that despite losing to Feyenoord, Marseille are a good side with quality players that make things work in the second leg.

“There’s a high risk factor in the way we play,yet also brings a lot of rewards,” Dessers said at the conference.

“We can make things very difficult for Marseille, but they’re a very good team.

“You see that with guys like Payet.

“They weren’t in top form this evening, but they can still make something happen in a flash.”

Dessers is the highest goalscorer in the Europa Conference League this season with 10 goals in 11 games.

