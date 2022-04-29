I Won’t Demand Protection From Match Officials –Zaha

Crystal Palace forward, Wilfried Zaha says he won’t demand protection from match officials.

Zaha has been persistently fouled in games this season.

In an interview with TribalFootball, he said, “I’m against protecting players. The challenges are part of the game. I or any other player needs to deal with the quality they have. Teams tried to stop them. Leeds were smart with different players fouling.

“I have to deal with it and I did well against Leeds.

“I don’t want to lose that fire. I have to manage it but referees have to understand the game as well.

“I think it’s important to be positive. It’s about how i concentrate on my game, playing as best i can.”

