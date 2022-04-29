Lookman In Action, Iheanacho Subbed On As Leicester City Hold Roma

Super Eagles duo of Ademola Lookman and Kelechi Iheanacho were in action as Leicester City played out a 1-1 draw against Roma in the Europa Conference League on Thursday.

Lookman who had a decent performance was later substituted in the 83rd minute for Ayoze Perez.

However, Iheanacho was brought in for Jamie Vardy in the 62nd minute and had a positive effect in the game.

Roma struck early when Nicola Zalewski played in captain Lorenzo Pellegrini for a smooth low finish underneath Leicester keeper Kasper Schmeichel in the 15th minute.

Leicester maintained their composure and deservedly equalised after 67 minutes when Ademola Lookman bundled in a cross from Harvey Barnes, via defender Gianluca Mancini.

Mourinho will be satisfied with this result as Leicester could not make their domination pay, with Roma keeper Rui Patricio saving superbly from lively substitute Kelechi Iheanacho, who also headed over from close range.

