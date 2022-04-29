Osimhen Linked With £84m Move To Man United

Premier League giants Manchester United are prepared to part with £84m in order to secure the services of Victor Osimhen from Napoli this summer, according to reports.

The 23-year-old has been in strong form for Napoli during the 2021-22 campaign, scoring 16 times and registering five assists in 28 appearances across all competitions.

According to La Repubblica, the Red Devils are prepared to pay £84m to get a deal for Osimhen over the line in the summer.



The Nigeria international has also been linked with a move to Arsenal and Newcastle United.

With Erik ten Hag having agreed to leave Ajax for Old Trafford, a rebuild will now take place where numerous positions in the first-team group are strengthened.

While central midfield is believed to be the priority, United will also sign at least one new central forward, potentially two if Cristiano Ronaldo departs the club.

