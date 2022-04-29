Premier League: Manchester United, Chelsea Share The Spoils At Old Trafford

Manchester United and Chelsea battled to a 1-1 draw in their Premier League clash at the Old Trafford.

Chelsea wasted a number of chances in the first half, with Kai Havertz the worst culprit.

The Blues finally got their deserved opener on the hour mark, with Marcos Alonso firing home from inside the box.

From nowhere, Cristiano Ronaldo hauled his side level, exquisitely controlling a super lobbed pass from Nemanja Matic before lashing past Edouard Mendy.

Manchester United next host Brentford on Monday night, while are away to Everton on Monday.

