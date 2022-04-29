Rodgers Backs Iheanacho, Lookman Leicester Teammates For Final

Brendan Rodgers insists the duo of Kelechi Iheanacho, Ademola Lookman and their Leicester teammates can reach the Europa Conference League final at the expense of Roma despite a 1-1 draw in the first leg at the King Power on Thursday.

Iheanacho and Lookman featured for Rodger’s side in the stalemate on home turf.

Roma took the lead through Lorenzo Pellegrini before the Foxes equalized with Lookman playing a key role in the goal.

Harvey Barnes darted into the area and crossed only for Gianluca Mancini to turn into his own net under pressure from Lookman.

Leicester will now go to the Stadio Olimpico for the reverse tie and Rodgers remains confident Leicester – in their first European semi-final – can make more history.

“We have no fear, we can go to Rome and play to that level. We have a fantastic chance to get to the final. We kept playing our football and the very least we…