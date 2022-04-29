Salah Beats De Bruyne To Football Writers’ Association POTY Award

Liverpool star forward Mohamed Salah has been named the Football Writers’ Association (FWA) Footballer of the Year.

The Reds disclosed this in a statement on liverpoolfc.com on Friday.

The Egyptian skipper beat off competition from Manchester City midfielder Kevin de Bruyne and West Ham’s Declan Rice to land the award.

He last won the award, which has been presented since 1938, in 2018.

“Mohamed Salah has been named Football Writers’ Association (FWA) Footballer of the Year for 2022.

“Liverpool’s No.11 won 48 per cent of the vote from journalists in the FWA to take the prestigious prize for the second time following his success in 2018, with Kevin De Bruyne and Declan Rice finishing second and third respectively.

“Salah – one of nine members of Jürgen Klopp’s squad to receive votes in the poll – will be presented with the trophy on May 5.

